Zimbabwe Opposition Demands Release of Election Results as Mnangwaga Attacks MDC Alliance

Blessing Zulu

Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance is demanding the immediate release of presidential election results, amid fears of alleged voter fraud.

Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, presidential spokesperson of MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa, says activists aligned to the political outfit won’t allow any results that won’t reflect the will of the people.

Three MDC Alliance activists were shot dead in Harare on Wednesday following street protests over the outcome of parliamentary elections showing an outright majority for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu PF party.

The protesters also demanded the release of presidential election results following harmonized national polls Monday. Police Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba confirmed the deaths though some civic society organizations put the number of deaths at five.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission was not reachable for comment. Police have warned protesters of dire consequencies if they stage more street protests.

Dr. Sibanda says Zimbabweans need to protect and guard their vote.

Human rights groups, including the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch urged authorities in Harare to investigate the shooting of unarmed civilians by the Zimbabwe National Army.

The lawyers’ group noted that the use of the army was unconstitutional. At the same time, the United Nations said political leaders and Zimbabweans in general to shun any form of violence.

Responding to the protests in a televised address to the nation, incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa said the opposition MDC Alliance and its leadership were responsible for the disturbances that led to the death of some local people.

“Incidents of wanton violence and hooliganism which broke out this afternoon in the capital, come as a complete surprise. We hold the opposition MDC Alliance and its whole leadership responsible for this disturbance of national peace which was meant to disrupt the electoral process. Equally we hold the party and its leadership responsible for any loss of life, injury or damage to property that arise from these acts of political violence which they aided and abated. The Alliance and its leadership has forthwith to remove its violent supporters so peace returns to our country.”

But Human Rights Watch director for Southern Africa Dewa Mavhinga said the use of deadly force was unjustified.