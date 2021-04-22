Mnangagwa Receives Second Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

Zimbabwe’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday in Kwekwe where he urged local people to embrace the nationwide vaccination program, launched in February this year.

Mnangagwa, who was accompanied by his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, several government officials and some members of the opposition, said the vaccination program was critical in returning Zimbabwe to normalcy in a nation that has so far recorded 1,556 COVID-19 deaths.

He said following the launch of the vaccination program recently in Victoria Falls, many people in the resort town have been vaccinated.

Mnangagwa said, “We went together with other political leaders to Victoria Falls as we wanted to make sure that the population of the town is vaccinated. I have heard that the town has now reached herd immunity … I came here because I wanted to inspire the people of Kwekwe to get the vaccine because I heard that there was a low uptake of the vaccines. I am pleased to receive my second here in Kwekwe and I encourage communities here in Midlands to get vaccinated.”

Almost 300,000 Zimbabweans have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, which include Sinopharm and Sinovac made in China. At least 38,000 people have received their second dose.

According to the Ministry of Health, as at 21 April, 2021, Zimbabwe had 37,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 35,065 recoveries and 1,555 deaths.

Mlondolozi Ndlovu contributed to this article