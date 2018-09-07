Mnangagwa Appoints African Bank Chief Finance Minister, Dumps Old Guard

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed a 20-member cabinet which includes banker Mthuli Ncube, president of the African Development Bank, as finance minister, and retired Olympics gold medalist Kirsty Coventry to the sports portfolio.

Mnangagwa dumped three Zanu PF strongmen former Home Affairs Minister Obert Mpofu, former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa and former finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and opted for at least three newcomers – Mangaliso Ndlovu (Industry and Commerce), Obadiah Moyo (Health) and Sekesai Nzenza (Public Service).

For the first time in the history of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Defence has been assigned to a woman, Oppah Muchingura Kashiri, who is the chairperson of the ruling Zanu PF party.

She is part of the executive arm of the government and a member of the Zanu PF Women’s League.

Other ministers are July Moyo (Local Government), Sibusiso Moyo (Foreign Affairs), Amon Murwira (Higher and Tertiary Education), Cain Ginyilitshe Matema (Home Affairs), Paul Mavima (Primary and Secondary Education), Perence Shiri (Agriculture and Environment), Winston Chitando (Mines), Joram Gumbo (Energy and Power Development), Joel Matiza (Transport and Infrastructure), Monica Mutsvangwa (Information and Media), Kazembe Kazembe (Information and Courier Services), Priscah Mupfumira (Tourism) and Sithembiso Nyoni (Women’s Affairs).

The ministers will be sworn-in Monday.