Emmerson Mnangagwa: We Will Hold Free And Fair Elections

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reiterated his commitment that Zimbabwe will hold free and fair elections in July saying regional and international bodies are expected to monitor the polls.

Mnangagwa, who will be the first person after the removal of former president Robert Mugabe to contest the elections, made these remarks at a luncheon hosted in his honor by President Ian Khama in Botswana this afternoon, before he addressed the country's parliament.

He said Zimbabwe is open for business and appealed to Botswana businesses to take advantage of opportunities which might arise in the country.

He promised that foreign companies will be allowed to repatriate profits, within the confines of the law, and that his government continues to review laws, seen as unfriendly to investors.

The country’s indigenization law designed to empower indigenous blacks has over the years discouraged foreign investors to open businesses in Zimbabwe in fear of parting with majority stakes.

Zimbabwe says it is currently reviewing the law in order to attract meaningful foreign direct investment.