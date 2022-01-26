High Court Orders ZEC to Reopen Nomination Court for 6 Parliamentary Constituencies Dumped on Monday

A High Court judge has ordered the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to reopen the Nomination Court in six constituencies that fell vacant following the recall of lawmakers aligned to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), who contested the 2018 parliamentary polls under the MDC Alliance.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Justice Never Katiyo made the order today, a day after ZEC announced that there won’t be elections in these constituencies in compliance with a court ruling early this year ordering parliament to reinstate the six Members of Parliament for Kambuzuma, Mutasa South, Nkulumane, Mbizo, Harare East and Nkulumane.

The newspaper reports that Benjamin Rukanda, who claimed to be secretary for the PDP, filed an urgent chamber application challenging the cancellation of the nominations in the six constituencies.

The Nomination Court will open following another proclamation by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, the Nomination Court for the upcoming March 26 by-elections processed council and parliamentary candidates’ documents today in Zimbabwe with the four main political parties - the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, newly-formed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), and ruling Zanu-PF party fielding candidates for all the 28 constituencies in the Harare Metropolitan province.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson, Priscillah Chigumba, monitored the electoral process in the Midlands capital, Gweru.

More details to follow …