Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Starts Distributing Voting Material For Crucial Polls

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) says it has started distributing materials for the southern African nation’s crucial election scheduled for Monday next week.

About 5.6 million people have registered to vote for a new president, legislators and councilors.

The front-runners in the presidential contest are incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa, 75, who took over power from strongman former President Robert Mugabe after a military coup late last year and a 40 year old advocate and pastor, Nelson Chamisa, leading the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance.

But according to the Zimbabwe Election Support Network, an independent body monitoring elections, there continues to be a general downward trend in the confidence of electoral stakeholders and the electorate in general in the impartiality of ZEC. Opposition political parties are also protesting against ZEC, which they accuse of supporting Mr. Mnangagwa’s ruling Zanu-PF party.

ZEC commissioner, Doctor Qhubani Moyo told VOA Studio 7 they are adhering to the constitution and plans have reached an advanced stage in holding a free, fair and credible election.