Zimbabwe's Econet Wireless Says Restores All Internet, Social Media Services

HARARE (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s biggest mobile phone operator Econet Wireless restored all internet and social media services on Monday after a court ruled the government’s shutdown of the internet last week was illegal, it said in a message to subscribers.

The sporadic internet blackout, ordered by Security Minister Owen Ncube, began on Tuesday following the start of protests against a rise in fuel prices that turned violent.

The government says at least three people died during the protests while some non-governmental organizations claim that about 12 people were killed by state security agents.

The NGOs, including the Zimbabwe Human Rights -NGO Forum, claim that up to 600 people were arrested in the country following a clampdown on protesters by state security agents, including heavily-armed soldiers.