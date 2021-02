Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Mozambique, Retired Lieutenant General Douglas Nyikayaramba, has died of COVID-19.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Nyikayaramba succumbed to the disease today at St. Anne’s Hospital in Harare and his death was confirmed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a Cabinet meeting.

He was appointed the country’s ambassador to Maputo in 2019.

More details to follow …