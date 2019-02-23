Veteran Zimbabwe Jazz Maestro Dorothy Masuka Dies

Zimbabwean-born jazz maestro Dorothy Masuka has died at the age of 83.

According to the South African Broadcasting Corporation, Masuka’s family confirmed the death but did not disclose the ailment that took her life.

In a tweet, the SABC wrote, “Veteran jazz singer, Dorothy Masuka has died at the age of 83. Her family has confirmed her death. Masuka was born on September the third, 1935, in Bulawayo, in the former Southern Rhodesia which is now called Zimbabwe.

“The family of veteran jazz singer Dorothy Masuka says she passed away at her home in Johannesburg earlier today surrounded by her family … Masuka's song Dr. Malan was banned in South Africa.”

Masuka’s song, Hamba Nontsokolo, is widely regarded in the music industry as the one that launched her career.

Several artistes, including Sipho ‘Hotstic Mabuse, founder of Joy of Jazz Peter Tladi, Dumi Ramadu of Insingizi and others posted condolence messages on social media mourning her death.

"We are very thankful for the great work she gave us," wrote Mabuse in one of the social media platforms.

In his farewell message, Ramadu wrote on Tweeter, “RIP Gogo Dorothy Masuka. Thank you for the Music.”

Radio personality Ezra ‘Tshisa’ Sibanda posted pictures of him posing with Masuka on Facebook with a message, which read in part, “…Another amazing lady, a wonderful musician and certainly a national treasure has been taken away from us just like that. 2019 has been a horrible year for music and arts industry. She will be sadly missed MHDSRIP.”

Some of her top hits included Imali yami, Nhinkirikiri, Dr. Malan, Khawuleza and Chimanga featuring the Job’s Combination.