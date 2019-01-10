Zimbabwe Doctors Call Off 40-Day Crippling Strike

Zimbabwean doctors have called off a 40-day strike saying the government has refused to pay them in United States dollars but promised to address some of grievances, including the provision of equipment and medical supplies and revival of a state-sponsored vehicle loan scheme.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) said the Ministry of Health and Child Care made commitments in writing to consistently improve medicine, medical and surgical sundries in public health institutions and implement other demands.

“ZHDA is delighted to inform the membership, members of the press and public that the industrial action by doctors in government hospitals has come to an end. It has been 40 straight days since doctors embarked on an industrial action citing various grievances that were and are crippling health service delivery in public institutions.

“… Sadly, with no salary review, and frozen December salaries in this rough and ravaging economic environment, it remains a dilemma how our members will report to work daily. Indeed, poor remuneration and the current fuel shortage remain a threat that may spontaneously hinder out members from reporting to work daily and discharging quality health services to patients. That being said, our members have begrudgingly resumed work with effect from today, as dialogue continues.”

The doctors have been demanding salary payments in U.S dollars, improved working conditions and other issues.

More details to follow …