Zimbabwe Cricket Official Gets 20-Year Ban Over Match Fixing Scandal

The International Cricket Council announced that Raja Nayer, a former influential board member of Zimbabwe’s cricket governing body, has been banned for 20 years.

Nayer allegedly offered Zimbabwe captain Graham Cremer $30,000 to fix a match against the visiting West Indies last October.

Nayer, who was the treasurer and marketing director of the Harare Metropolitan Cricket Association, allegedly breached the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

The ICC claims that he violated Article 2.1.1 of the code for being allegedly party to an effort to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches.

In his second charge, according to the ICC, he breached Article 2.1.3 of the code as he allegedly offered “Mr. Cremer US$30,000 to fix or contrive or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or other aspects of an International match or matches.”

Rajan was also accused of violating Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code for “directly soliciting, inducing, enticing or encouraging Mr. Cremer to breach Article 2.1.1.”

Rajan was not available for comment.

Meanwhile, three Australian players have been suspended from the country’s third test in South Africa over a ball-tampering scandal.

Captain Steve Smith, along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, were being sent home immediately for scuffing up the ball to get more movement and gain an advantage.

The incident was caught on TV cameras.

Cricket Australia chairman David Peever said the issue was an affront to the integrity and reputation of Australian cricket specifically and sports in general.

The four-test series is tied at 1-1 ahead of the third test that starts Friday in Johannesburg.