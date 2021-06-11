Global Fund to Provide Zimbabwe Up to US$150 Million for Tackling COVID-19

The Global Fund has allocated Zimbabwe US$75 million for the country to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the United States Embassy in Harare said the Global Fund has allocated US$75-US$150 million to Zimbabwe and the southern African nation can secure the funds through an evidence-based grant proposal to run from 2021-2022 to respond to the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and mitigate the impact of the pandemic in the fight against HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, and strengthen health and community systems.

“The base allocation of US$75 million amounts to 15% of Zimbabwe’s 2021-2023 Global Fund allocation. Zimbabwe can apply for an additional US$75 million, and the funds should be used by December 31, 2023.”

The United States government has contributed, through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), US$3.5 billion to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria (the Global Fund) COVID-19 Response Mechanism (C19RM), as part of the broader U.S. government’s global COVID-19 response and recovery strategy.

The funds from the U.S. government support the Global Fund’s second phase of the COVID-19 Response Mechanism, which seeks to alleviate the effects of COVID-19 on the Global Fund’s AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria programs and to strengthen health and community systems.

According to the embassy, the resources harnessed under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with the generosity of the American people, and disbursed through the Global Fund will provide funds to countries for COVID-19 control and containment interventions, such as personal protective equipment, diagnostics, treatment, communications, and other measures as specified by the World Health Organization; COVID-19-related risk mitigation measures for programs to fight the three diseases of AIDS, TB, and malaria; and strengthening of health and community systems, including support to key aspects of health systems, such as laboratory networks, supply chains, and community-led response systems.

Working closely with the government of Zimbabwe and health development partners, the Embassy said, the COVID-19 Response Mechanism funds complement existing funding sources, such as World Bank, World Health Organization, other UN Agencies, bilateral assistance, and individual USG agencies, such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Agency for International Development, and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

The U.S. Embassy has provided over US$20 million in support of the COVID-19 response in Zimbabwe.

“The United States Government remains committed to working together with the Government of Zimbabwe, through the Ministry of Health and Child Care, multilateral organizations, partner governments, and civil society organizations, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and other public health threats, for Zimbabweans to live safer, healthier, and longer lives.”