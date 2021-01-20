Over 100 Zimbabweans Die of COVID-19 in 48 Hours

More than 100 people died of COVID-19 in Zimbabwe in the past two days while almost 1,500 tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

In separate tweets, the ministry said the nation recorded 52 deaths on Monday and 60 on Sunday.

One of the tweets read in part, “As at 19 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 28,675 confirmed cases, including 18,110 recoveries and 825 deaths.”

The country currently has 9,747 active cases amid reports of that some people are dying outside hospitals without getting help. A video, which has gone viral on social media, shows healthcare workers removing a lifeless body from a vehicle outside one of the largest hospitals in the country. The video could not be verified by the Ministry of Health.

Despite such incidents, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health, has refuted reports that the country’s hospitals can’t cope with the large number of people infected with the deadly disease.

Zimbabwe is on Level Four COVID-19 lockdown, which ends on January 30.