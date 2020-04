A Zimbabwean has died of coronavirus COVID-19.

In a tweet, the country’s Information Secretary Nick Mangwana said, “One more person has died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Harare bringing the country’s total deaths to four,” said Mangwana.

The Ministry of Health says at least 28 people have tested positive for coronavirus and the country is currently an extended 14-day lockdown.

More details to follow …