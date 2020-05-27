Zimbabwe Records 76 Cases of Coronavirus in One Day

Zimbabwe’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases doubled Wednesday with almost all the people who tested positive recorded in quarantine facilities.

In a tweet, the country’s Information Permanent Secretary Nick Mangwana said, “The total number of confirmed positive Covid19 cases in Zimbabwe now stands at 132. Majority of new cases are returnees currently in quarantine facilities. The 76 new cases have been recorded in Beitbridge, Masvingo and Harare. All new cases except one have been recorded from returnees from South Africa and Botswana. Only one case is a local transmission.”

More details to follow …