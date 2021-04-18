U.S. Urges Zimbabwe to Implement Constitutional Reforms, Embrace National Dialogue

United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, says the Zimbabwean should implement constitutional reforms and embrace national dialogue for the benefit of citizens, who are striving for peace and development.

In his independence message posted on the U.S State Department’s website today, Blinken said, “As the people of Zimbabwe celebrate their Independence Day, we recognize their continued struggle to secure the rights and freedoms enshrined in their constitution. We encourage the Government of Zimbabwe to support reforms to advance these constitutional rights and embrace an inclusive national dialogue that upholds the universal values Zimbabweans have fought so hard to gain.”

He said the United States supports all Zimbabweans who aspire to a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future.

“To that end, we will join with the Zimbabwean people to strengthen democratic institutions, promote equitable economic growth, boost public health, and improve food security.”

On behalf of the Government of the United States, Blinken congratulated the Zimbabwean people on the 41st anniversary of their country’s independence. “Please accept my best wishes on this auspicious day.”

The USA imposed targeted sanctions on some Zanu PF officials and several companies, citied electoral fraud and gross human rights violations.

Mnangagwa and other government officials have urged USA to remove the sanctions claiming that its government is implementing sweeping political and economic reforms.