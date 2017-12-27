Mnangagwa Appoints Zimbabwe VPs As Party Launches 2018 Presidential Campaign

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Retired General Constantino Guveya Dominic Nyikadzino Chiwenga and Kembo Dugishi Mohadi as the country’s vice presidents.

In a statement, acting chief secretary to the President and Cabinet, Retired Colonial Christian Katsande, said the appointments were made in terms of Section 14, sub-paragraph 2 of the Sixth Schedule of the constitution.

According to this constitutional provision, the president of Zimbabwe, upon assuming office, must without delay appoint not more than two vice presidents, “who hold office at his pleasure.”

Indications are that the two vice presidents will be sworn in on Thursday at State House in Harare.

Mnangagwa assumed the presidency following a military intervention that led to the ouster of former president Robert Mugabe, who ruled Zimbabwe for more than 37 years.

In a related development, Zanu PF youth have launched a presidential campaign for Mnangagwa codenamed #EDhasMyVote2018.

Party Youth League member, Godfrey Tsenengami, said they will be utilizing social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and messaging application, WhatsApp, to reach as many people as possible inside and outside Zimbabwe.

“We are sure that President Mnangagwa will win the presidential election. We will help him as much as possible to win.”

Mnangagwa is expected to be pitted against Movement for Democratic Change founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai, and several other candidates in the election.