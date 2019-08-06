Ailing VP Chiwenga Completes Extensive Medical Tests, To Start Treatment in China

President Emmerson Mnangagwa says ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has completed extensive medical tests in China where he was on a strict regimen that was imposed by Chinese, South African and other doctors almost two weeks ago.

In a statement, Mnangagwa said the retired army general is expected to start receiving specific medication for an undisclosed ailment.

“… The vice president has now completed extensive tests required by the Chinese medical team attending to him, thus paving the way for the commencement of actual treatment.

“While it is still too early in the treatment proves, I am advised that the vice president’s condition remains remarkably stable, with the initial strict regimen imposed on him at the time of his admission being gradually eased to allow greater access by close family members.”

He said arrangements are underway to ensure that close family members “are within call of the vice president.”

Mnangagwa promised to keep Zimbabweans informed about Chiwenga’s health condition although he did not disclose his illness.

“In the spirit of openness, but mindful of the need to respect patient confidentiality and privacy, while at the same time allowing space for experts to do their work, I shall continue to keep the nation updated on the progress of the vice president makes towards full recovery which we all look forward to with great anticipation.”

He urged Zimbabweans to pray for the ailing vice president, who fell sick during the time the Zimbabwe Defence Forces were unseating then president Robert Mugabe, in conjunction with parliament, Zanu PF and the public.

Chiwenga is believed to be the brains behind the removal of Mugabe from office following the sacking of then vice president Mnangagwa for undermining the authority of the president.

According to Chiwenga, Operation Restore Legacy was designed to remove “criminals” surrounding Mugabe, who were members of the so-called Generation 40, which wanted former First Lady Grace Mugabe to succeed Robert Mugabe.