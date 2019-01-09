Zimbabwe Civil Servants Threatening to Go On Strike Over Low Pay

Civil servants have given the Zimbabwean government 14 days to grant them cost of living salary adjustments or face a crippling strike.

In a statement signed by Cecilia Alexander, chairperson of the Apex Council representing all civil servants, the government workers said they are failing to make ends meet due to the current harsh economic situation in the country.

“”The APEX Council representing the entire civil service hereby serve notice of collective job action within the next 14 days from the date of this letter. The reason for this step is premised on the incapacitation of our members and the failure by government to address the same. The incapacitation comes in the wake of the erosion of our static salaries due to the skyrocketing cost of living.

“Despite numerous meetings being held between the government and staff associations, there has not been any tangible results to date.”

The civil servants are demanding to be paid in United States dollars saying bond notes and Real Time Gross Settlement pay have been devalued.

There was no immediate government reaction on this issue.