7 Chinese Men in Zimbabwe Court Over Poaching Rhino Horns Worth Over $900,000

Seven Chinese men, who were arrested last week after they were allegedly found in possession of rhino horns almost worth one million dollars, have appeared before a provincial magistrate in Zimbabwe’s resort town of Victoria Falls.

They are facing charges of violating some provisions of the Parks and Wildlife Act.

The seven, represented by Givemore Mvhiringi, were not formally charged of contravening Section 45(1) (b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act Chapter 20:14 when they appeared before Rangarirai Gakanje, who remanded them in custody.

Zeng Dengui (35), Peicon Jang (35), Liu Cheng (23), Yu Xian (25), Yong Zhu (25), Chen Zhiangfu (30) and Qui Jinchang (29) are expected to appear again in court next Wednesday.

Prosecutor Bhekimpilo Tshabalala told the court that the trial should begin in earnest as the accused have been in police custody for a long time without a proper court date.

Tshabalala indicated that they will face additional charges of money laundering and theft of a motor vehicle.

Under Zimbabwe’s wildlife laws, it is a criminal offence to keep, possess, sell or dispose of any protected animal’s products or trophies. The offence attracts a custodial sentence.

The seven were arrested following a tip off from a local maid.

Police found the rhino horns, weighing 20,98kg and worth $938,700 hidden in plastic bags, boxes and mattress. A digital scale was also found in Liu’s room.

Rhino horns are highly prized in some Asian nations like China and Vietnam where they are used for medicinal purposes.

Wildlife authorities in Zimbabwe are dehorning the country´s 700 adult rhinos to curb rampant poaching.