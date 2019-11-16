Some Traditional Leaders Dump Powerful Zimbabwe Chief Ndiweni

Some chiefs have voted for the removal of government critic, Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni, who recently urged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to step down, saying maladministration and not targeted imposed by the West is devastating the southern African country’s economy.

Ndiweni, who was recently jailed for teaming up with some villagers to forcibly remove an adulterous woman from her homestead, has been a thorn in the flesh for Mnangagwa’s government, which came into power following a defacto military coup that led to the removal from office of the late former president Robert Mugabe.

According to some chiefs, who spoke on condition of anonymity with VOA Studio 7, chiefs from Binga, Matabeleland North province, moved a motion for the removal of Ndiweni from office, and were backed by others believed to be Mnangagwa’s sympathizers.

One of the chiefs said, “We want to be very clear on this issue … Ndiweni is not stepping down. The people who moved this motion don’t understand how we chose chiefs. They are government lapdogs. We can’t sit back and think things are normal. Ndiweni is being targeted by the government for being open-minded. Nothing else.

“This is a big disgrace. We the Ngunis know that Ndiweni’s family chose him as heir to the throne. It’s only the Ndiweni family members who can do this. We know that some politicians is behind this.”

VOA Studio 7 was unable to speak with Ndiweni and his family members about this latest development.

More details to follow …