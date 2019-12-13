Accessibility links

Mnangagwa Removes Controversial Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni from Office

  • Gibbs Dube
Induna uFelix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni

WASHINGTON — 

The government has removed Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni from office.

In a letter signed by a person identified only as Z.R. Churu, secretary for Local Government and Public Works, addressed to the chairperson of the Matabeleland North Provincial Chiefs’ Council, the president had removed him with effect from November 30, 2019.

“… Now therefore you are directed to proceed to officially advise the former chief as well as cease the payment of his allowances, cause the DDC (District Development Committee) to recover the government allocated vehicle, all chief’s regalia and any other state assets in his custody, with the assistance of the ZRP (Zimbabwe Republic Police) if need be.”

More details to follow …

