Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about Zimbabwe’s forthcoming council and parliamentary by elections and the Russia/Ukraine war. Guests: Barbara Gwangwara-Tanyanyiwa (CCC), Dr. Frank Guni (ZANU PF), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance) and Phillimone Chizororo (Zim Student/Ukrainian University). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.
Livetalk, March 14, 2022: Zimbabwe’s By-elections, Russia/Ukraine Crisis
Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about Zimbabwe’s forthcoming council and parliamentary by elections and the Russia/Ukraine war. Guests: Barbara Gwangwara-Tanyanyiwa (CCC), Dr. Frank Guni, Nhlanhla Moses Ncube, and Phillimone Chizororo (student). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.
Episodes
-
March 13, 2022
Live Talk Special Coverage: Zimbabwe 2022 By-elections
-
March 12, 2022
Live Talk Special Coverage: Zimbabwe 2022 By-elections
-
March 11, 2022
Livetalk, March 11, 2022: Zimbabwe By-election Campaigns
-
March 09, 2022
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, March 9, 2022
-
March 08, 2022
Livetalk: The Connection with Mike Hove
-
March 06, 2022
Live Talk Special Coverage: Zimbabwe 2022 By-elections