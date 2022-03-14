Livetalk, March 14, 2022: Zimbabwe’s By-elections, Russia/Ukraine Crisis

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about Zimbabwe’s forthcoming council and parliamentary by elections and the Russia/Ukraine war. Guests: Barbara Gwangwara-Tanyanyiwa (CCC), Dr. Frank Guni, Nhlanhla Moses Ncube, and Phillimone Chizororo (student). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.