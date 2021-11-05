Zimbabwe Electoral Commission Expected to Conduct 133 Stalled By-elections in 2022

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is expected to conduct 28 parliamentary and 105 council by-elections in April next year, according to a document drafted by the electoral body.

The ZEC document indicates that there are 133 vacant National Assembly and council seats in Zimbabwe following the recalling of some parliamentarians and councilors by some political parties, including the opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Douglas Mwonzora.

The Mwonzora MDC formation recalled parliamentarians and councilors linked to Nelson Chamisa’s Movement for Democratic Change Alliance. Some parliamentarians and councilors passed away.

The ZEC document indicates that there are 12 vacant parliamentary seats in Harare and 29 local authority seats expected to be filled in the city on April 22, 2022.

In Manicaland and Mashonaland West, there are 17 and 12 council seats respectively, which are up for grabs. Four parliamentary seats will be contested at the same time in the Midlands province. Other provinces have few vacant seats.

Zimbabwe suspended all elections in March last year citing an upsurge in COVID-19 cases.

