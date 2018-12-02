9 Zimbabweans Perish in Commuter Bus Accident

Nine people were killed and several others seriously injured Sunday when a Greenfuel Private Limited truck was involved in a head-on collision with a commuter omnibus in Chipinge, Manicaland province.

According to state media reports, the nine died on the spot while the injured were ferried to a nearby hospital.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi is quoted as saying human error could have caused the accident.

But Claris Madhuku of the Platform for Youth Development told VOA Studio 7 that the accident may have been caused by the poor state of the roads in Checheche.

Zimbabwe has recorded a number of road traffic accidents of late with most people saying they are caused by the country’s poor road network and human error.