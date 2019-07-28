Maize Field Bakery Linked to Zanu PF Collapses Few Hours After Ministerial Launch

A rural brick and mortar makeshift bakery, which produced bread from donated flour, shut down at least 24 hours after it was officially opened by arrested Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira and Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Sithembiso Nyoni.

The bakery in Portlet, Makonde district in Mashonaland West province, is currently disserted.

According to the privately-owned NewsDay newspaper, the so-called bakery launched recently and located on an open maize field, uses firewood and was designed to produce 500 loaves a day.

The newspaper quoted an unidentified villager as saying only a few people in the area were associated with the project, which was the brainchild of some Zanu PF officials.

The newspaper also quoted project member, Vaida Matanhire, who played down the issue, said villagers should contribute towards it survival.

Nyoni was not reachable for comment while Mupfumira is behind bars facing charges of corruption involving $95 million in alleged shady deals.

The Zimbabwean government has promised to establish similar bakeries in an attempt to curb crippling bread shortages.