Zimbabwe Sprinter Ngoni Makusha Knocked Out of 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games

Zimbabwe’s only track and field athlete Ngoni Makusha has crashed out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after finishing seventh in the first round of the 100 meter sprint event.

In a message posted on its official Facebook page, the Zimbabwe Olympics Committee said, “Ngoni came 7th in the Men's 100m heat 6 in a time of 10.43. This race ends his Tokyo 2020 Olympic journey. We congratulate Ngoni for representing (Zimbabwe) well at the world platform. The nation is proud of you!”

The Zimbabwean had done well to reach the first round after winning his preliminary round heat by 10,32 seconds.

South Africa’s Akani Simbine, who is ranked second in the world in this event, won the race in a time of 10.08 seconds followed by Arthur Cisse of Ivory Coast (10.15).

This leaves golfer, Scott Vincent, as the remaining Zimbabwean Olympic Games participant following the exit of Donata Katai, Peter Wetzal, Peter Purcell-Gilpin and Makusha.

The Committee said Scott performed well at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Japan.

“Another good day for Scott on the golf course today. Scott shot a score of 66 (1 shot better than yesterday!) and had the best score of the day today. He is now tied 17th place with one more day to go, 7 shots behind the leader with one more day to play tomorrow.”

