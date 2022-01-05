South Africa State Security Agents Arrest, Deport Over 770 Illegal Zimbabwean Immigrants, Others in 2 Days

More than 700 illegal immigrants were arrested in South Africa and deported between Sunday and Monday following a crackdown on Zimbabweans and other nationals, according to an online publication, Sunday World.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi told the online publication that police and immigration officers arrested 337 and 437 illegal immigrants on Monday and Sunday respectively.

He was quoted as saying all the arrested immigrants, including Zimbabweans, were deported.

Zimbabwe’s state controlled media reports that more than 600 locals, who attempted to illegally cross the South Africa border, were deported and handed over to security agents.

The Chronicle also reports that police are attempting to retrieve the bodies of three men believed to have drowned along the flooded Limpopo River. They were reportedly attempting to illegally cross the South African border.