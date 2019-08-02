U.S Imposes Targeted Sanctions on Former Commander of Zimbabwe’s Army 'Linked' to August Killings

On the first year anniversary of the post-election violence in Zimbabwe that left six people dead, the United States placed a former commander of Zimbabwe’s army on its targeted sanctions list, for his alleged involvement.

In a statement issued Thursday, the office of the spokesperson of the Secretary of State, wrote that it had publicly designated Anselem Nhamo Sanyatwe “due to his involvement in gross violation of human rights.”

Citing Section 7031 (c) of Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriation Act, the statement further stated that “the department had credible information “ of general Sanyatwe’s involvement in the crackdown against unarmed civilians.

Zimbabwe’s permanent secretary of information Nick Mangwana dismissed the sanctions as wrong, and said the U.S position was pre-emptive as Zimbabwe was investigating the incident. Mangwana said Sanyatwe never fired a gun, nor ordered anyone to do so.

Six people were gunned down last August following protests over delays by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission in announcing presidential election results of the July 30 poll.

However, political analysts Ernest Mudzengi said the sanctions against Sanyatwe, were appropriate, given that no one has been held accountable for the killings.

Mudzengi said the sanctions against Sanyatwe, and his wife, Chido Machona, strongly indicate lack of confidence in the Zimbabwe government’s commitment to reform.