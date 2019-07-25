Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission Shows Teeth With Arrest of Minister

A commission tasked with stemming graft in Zimbabwe has wasted no time in proving its arresting powers, by bringing to book government officials accused of corrupt activities.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), confirmed in a tweet, Thursday, that reports that the country's Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira, was in its custody, was indeed true.

"We confirm that the Minister of Tourism is currently in our custody for questioning and possible due processes," the tweet stated, without giving detail why the minister of the arrest. "We cannot respond to any questions at the moment as this is an live process. The press will be informed through release later in the day. We'll keep updating..."

Mupfumira, a longtime Zanu-PF party member and government official who previously let the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, is the first sitting cabinet official to be arrested under the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who swore in members of the newly appointed commission, last week.

According to the state paper, The Herald, and other reports, Mupfumira was arrested over the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) audit report, currently in the hands of current labor Minister, Sekai Nzenza.