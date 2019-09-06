AU Ambassador to USA Says Late Robert Mugabe Stood for The Truth

Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye

The African Union’s ambassador to the United States, Arikana Chihombori-Quao, has described the late Mugabe as a man who stood for truth and fairness.

Chihombori-Quao credited his position on land reform, saying he stuck to his principles to ensure that black Zimbabweans regained access to land.

In an interview Chihombori-Quoa said Mugabe’s death was a loss to Zimbabwe and Africa.

“This is a tremendous loss on the passing of our hero, our leader, His Excellency former president of Zimbabwe President Mugabe. It is a loss, but while we mourn his passing, we also celebrate a life that was well lived. A man who is tuned firmly and viciously in defense of not only Zimbabwe but Africa in general and black people around the globe.

“I will remember him as always as someone who stood steadfast on his principles. He stood for the truth. He stood for what was right in this world, irrespective of what others may have thought, Mugabe stood for what was right and when it came to our position as black people and the crimes against humanity. From the British from the colonizers he stood for what was right and I will always remember him for that.”

More details to follow …