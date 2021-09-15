Zifa Appoints Norman Mapeza Interim Warriors Coach After Firing Logarusic

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) has appointed Norman Mapeza as an interim Warriors coach following the firing of Croatian, Zdravko Logarusic.

Zifa communications manager, Xolisani Gwesela, says Mapeza will be assisted by Triangle coach Taurayi Mangwiro and Highlanders’ Mandla Mpofu with Energy Murambadoro coming in as the new goalkeepers’ coach.

Mapeza’s manager, Gibson Mahachi, confirmed that the former Warriors player has signed a three-month deal with Zifa to take charge of the remaining four Group G 2022 World Cup games.

Surprisingly, the new set up does not include Benjani Mwaruwari, who was expected to bounce back after being fired along with Logarusic.