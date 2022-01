Zimbabwean music legend, Zex Manatsa, has died.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, his family said, “With great sadness we would like to let everyone know that our Father, Our Legend , Pastor and Sekuru Zexie Manatsa, has succumbed to cancer. May his dear soul rest in peace.”

Manatsa was among some top musicians in the 1970s and 1980s that played kwela and jit jive music to thousands of Zimbabweans, who were fighting for independence.

More details to follow …