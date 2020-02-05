Zanu PF Suspends Activists for 'Attacking' 3 Businessmen Allegedly Bleeding Zimbabwe Economy

The ruling Zanu PF has suspended some members of the party’s Youth League, who claimed yesterday that three top Zimbabweans businessmen, some of them linked to the presidium, are engaged in shady deals that are devastating the local economy.

The party suspended Youth League deputy secretary Lewis Matutu and political commissar Godfrey Tsenengamu, together with Pupurai Togarepi, accusing them of violating the party’s rules and regulations by making public statements denouncing Green Fuel (Pvt) Limited director Billy Rautenbach, Kuda Tagwirei of Sakunda Holdings and Tafadzwa Musarara, chairperson of the Grain Millers Association, for allegedly bleeding the country’s economy.

Announcing the suspensions, acting secretary for administration, Patrick Chinamasa, said the three should have followed the normal channels instead of making public statements denigrating Musarara, Rautenbach and Tagwirei without proper authorization.

The decision to suspend them was made at the party’s Politburo meeting held in Harare today.

More details to follow …