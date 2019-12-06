Zanu PF Says Blue Roof, Other Upmarket Property Not Part of Late Mugabe's Assets

The ruling Zanu PF party has contested the registration at the Master of the High Court of three properties, including the upmarket Blue Roof in Harare’s posh Borrowdale suburb, as part of the estate of the late former President Robert Mugabe.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, the party’s company, M and S Syndicate (Pvt) Limited, says the Blue Roof, a Mt. Pleasant house occupied by Mugabe’s daughter and another property in Waterfalls are registered under Zanu PF.

A lawyer representing the company, Simplisius Chihambakwe, told the newspaper that the three properties should not be part of the estate of the late president, who died of cancer in September in Singapore.

Responding to the party’s move, Terrance Hussein, who is representing the family, said there are high hopes that the properties will soon be transferred to the Mugabes.

The ruling party’s secretary for legal affairs, Paul Mangwana, said, without elaborating, that the properties will be transferred to the Mugabe family.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa hinted recently that the Blue Roof and other properties will be given to the Mugabe family as agreed by the ruling party.

Indications are that Mugabe, who did not craft a will, left $10 million in his bank account, a farm, 10 vehicles and other assets. But observers say his property should include several farms he grabbed from white commercial farmers under Zimbabwe’s land reform program.

Information released by Wikileaks a few years ago showed that the Mugabes has assets worth a billion dollars. The family has not yet responded to such reports.