Zimbabwe Ruling Party Leading in General Elections

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party has taken the lead in crucial elections held on Monday amid concerns by the opposition of alleged manipulation of the vote.

Results announced so far by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in over 50 parliamentary constituencies, indicate that Zanu PF is beating the Movement for Democratic Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa mainly in rural areas, which are the ruling party’s strongholds.

The Alliance has picked a few critical votes in urban constituencies that the MDC-T lost to Zanu PF in the 2013 harmonized elections.

The National Patriotic Front, a faction of the ruling party led by Ambrose Mutinhiri, won the Kwekwe Central parliamentary seat.

ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, told journalists in Harare that the results would be announced as soon as they are collated and verified by relevant officials.

