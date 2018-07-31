Zimbabwe Ruling Party Leading in General Elections

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party has taken the lead in crucial elections held on Monday amid concerns by the opposition of alleged manipulation of the vote.
Results announced so far by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in over 50 parliamentary constituencies, indicate that Zanu PF is beating the Movement for Democratic Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa mainly in rural areas, which are the ruling party’s strongholds.
The Alliance has picked a few critical votes in urban constituencies that the MDC-T lost to Zanu PF in the 2013 harmonized elections.
The National Patriotic Front, a faction of the ruling party led by Ambrose Mutinhiri, won the Kwekwe Central parliamentary seat.
ZEC chairperson, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, told journalists in Harare that the results would be announced as soon as they are collated and verified by relevant officials.
Here are some of the results:
- Chipinge Central-Machingura Raymore-Zanu-PF
- Mhondoro-Mubaira-Kapuya Freddy-Zanu-PF
- Umguza-Moyo Richard-Zanu-PF
- Mberengwa South-Mpofu Alum-Zanu-PF
- Uzumba-Mudarikwa Simbaneuta-Zanu-PF
- Kwekwe Central-Matambanadzo Masango-NPF
- Mberengwa West-Gumbo Joram-Zanu-PF
- Shurugwi North-Nyathi Ronald-Zanu-PF
- Mberengwa North-Zhou Tafanana-Zanu-PF
- Zvishavane-Ngezi-Mawite Dumezweni-Zanu-PF
- Zvishavane-Runde-Mpame Cuthbert-Zanu-PF
- Marondera Central-Matewu Caston-MDC Alliance
- Mutoko East-Musiyiwa Richard-Zanu-PF
- Chikomba East-Kanhutu Nzenza-Zanu-PF
- Mutoko North-Chinomona Mabel-Zanu-PF
- Marondera East-Chidakwa Patrick-Zanu-PF
- Mutoko South-Shumbamhini Hebert-Zanu-PF
- Mudzi West-Mudyiwa Magna-Zanu-PF
- Chikomba West-Mangwiro Johnsen-Zanu-PF
- Murewa West-Sewera Jonah-Zanu-PF
- Hwange East-Sansole Tose-MDC Alliance
- Hwange West-Dube Godfrey-MDC Alliance
- Insiza South-Sithole Spare-Zanu-PF
- Lupane West-Khumalo Martin-Zanu-PF
- Gwanda South-Ncube Abedinico-Zanu-PF
- Nkayi South-Mathe Stars-Zanu-PF
- Makokoba-Sithole James-MDC Alliance
- Emakhandeni-Entumbane-Tshuma Dingilizwe-MDC Alliance
- Chiredzi North-Baila Royi-Zanu-PF
- Marondera West-Inviolata Makunyaidze-Zanu-PF
- Mudzi North-Newton Kachepa-Zanu-PF
- Masvingo South-Claudios Maronge-Zanu-PF
- Gwanda Central-Dube Patrick-MDC Alliance
- Masvingo West-Chadzira Ezra-Zanu-PF
- Hwedza South-Machakarika Tinoda-Zanu-PF
- Chiredzi East-Masiya Denford-Zanu-PF
- Chiredzi South-Killion Gwanetsa-Zanu-PF
- Chiredzi West-Augustine Musikavanhu-Zanu-PF
- Chipinge West-Nyamudeza Sibongile-MDC Alliance
- Chipinge East-Mlambo Mathias-MDC Alliance
- Gutu South-Togarepi Pupurai-Zanu-PF
- Kadoma Central-Muchineripi Chinyanganya-MDC Alliance
- Mutare Central-Gonese Innocent-MDC Alliance
- Chinhoyi-Mataruse Peter-MDC Alliance
- Mutare North-Madiro Michael-Zanu-PF
- Muzarabani South-Saizi Tapera-Zanu-PF
- Murewa North-Garwe Daniel-Zanu-PF
- Buhera West-Dzuma Soul-Zanu-PF
