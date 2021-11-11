Zanu PF: We Will Win 2023 General Elections by Big Margin

Mlondolozi Ndlovu

Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu PF party says it will win the 2023 harmonized elections despite the country’s serious social and economic problems.

Party spokesperson, Mike Bimha, told journalists in Harare that Zanu PF is campaigning in all parts of the nation to get five million voters for the council, parliamentary and presidential election in which President Emmerson Mnangagwa has already been declared its candidate.

Bimha said they are restructuring their structures from cell to provincial level in order to ensure a resounding victory in the crucial elections.

“… It’s a continuous process and for now the commissariat department will continue with the exercise until it is satisfied that there are credible party cells to make the party win in the 2023 harmonized general elections … The restructuring program should be given priority as the main party activity.”

He said the party has already conducted its restructuring exercise in Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo, and some parts of the Midlands province.

Zanu PF says it has already registered more than four million people who have pledged to vote for it in the forthcoming elections.

Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the 2018 presidential election after the outcome of the poll was contested by Nelson Chamisa of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, who still insists that he beat the president.

Some Zimbabweans were gunned down by state security agents when angry opposition members protested in the capital, Harare, calling for the release of the presidential election results.

A commission of inquiry led by former South African president, Kgalame Motlanthe, said in its final report that an elite brigade of the Zimbabwe Defence Force killed the innocent civillians in Harare and as a result there is need to reform the country’s electoral process.