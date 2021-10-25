Zanu PF Activist Receiving Death Threats After Filing High Court Application to Unseat Mnangagwa

Sybeth Musengezi, who has filed a High Court application seeking the removal of President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the position of Zanu PF secretary, says he is receiving death threats amid worsening factionalism in the ruling party.

In an interview with VOA Zimbabwe Service, Musengezi dismissed presidential spokesperson George Charamba's remarks that he is not a Zanu PF member saying, "I joined Zanu PF at a very tender age and I'm still in the party."

He filed a court order seeking the nullification of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s leadership of Zanu PF, saying his elevation was illegal as the Central Committee that made the decision to remove the late former President Robert Mugabe from the post of party secretary was not properly convened.

More details to follow ...