Zamalek Defeat Top Ranked Union Sportive Monastirienne in Basketball Africa League Finals

Second-ranked Zamelek (Egypt) defeated top seed Union Sportive Monastirienne (Tunisia), 76-63, in the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) finals.

Mouloukou Souleyman Diabate led the way for Zamalek with 14 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, while Mohab Yasser Abdallatif (14 points, 3 rebounds) and Michael Olayinka Fakuade (15 points, 2 rebounds) combined for 29 points in the victory.

Additionally for Zamalek, Chinemelu Elonu tallied a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, while Makrem Ben Romdhane recorded 14 points and 10 rebounds for U.S. Monastir in the losing effort.

The third seed Clube Atletico Petroleos de Luanda (Angola) defeated the fourth-ranked Patriots Basketball Club (Rwanda), 97-68, in the 3rd place of the BAL playoffs. Valdelicio Joaquim recorded 21 points (8-11 FG) and 3 rebounds for Petro De Luanda, while Carlos Morais added 13 points and 4 assists in the victory.

Kenneth Gasana tallied 18 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists for the Patriots B.B.C. in the losing effort.