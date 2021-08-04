Yazidi Massacre Anniversary ...
Yazidis in Iraq and around the world are commemorating the 7th anniversary of a massacre carried out by the Islamic State group against members of the religious minority in the Iraqi town of Sinjar. Yazidi survivors say the international community must prioritize justice for their community.
