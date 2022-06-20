Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, June 20, 2022: World Refugee Day

Livetalk, June 20, 2022: World Refugee Day
Embed
Livetalk, June 20, 2022: World Refugee Day

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:34 0:00
Direct link

Livetalk, June 20, 2022: Tonight we are talking about the significance of World Refugee Day. Guests: Mr. Thandazani Moyo (South Africa), Mr. Mbuso Mhlanga (South Africa) and Dr. Simba Mavaza (Britain). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Evans Zininga.

See comments

Livetalk, June 20, 2022: Tonight we are talking about the significance of World Refugee Day. Guests: Mr. Thandazani Moyo (South Africa), Mr. Mbuso Mhlanga (South Africa) and Dr. Simba Mavaza (Britain). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Evans Zininga.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG