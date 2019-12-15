Anti-Corruption Commission Arrests VP Chiwenga's Wife Over Money Laundering, Marriage Fraud Charges

Vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry, is in police custody for allegedly attempting to forge the couple’s marriage and money laundering in excess of US$1 million.

Commissioner John Makamure of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee told VOA Studio 7 that Marry Chiwenga is currently locked up in a police cell in Harare.

Makamure says she is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

She allegedly attempted to forge a marriage certificate while her husband was on a deathbed in South Africa before he was airlifted to China for a five-month medical care.

More details to follow …