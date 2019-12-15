Accessibility links

Anti-Corruption Commission Arrests VP Chiwenga's Wife Over Money Laundering, Marriage Fraud Charges

  • Gibbs Dube
Good old times ... Marry Chiwenga and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

WASHINGTON — 

Vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s wife, Marry, is in police custody for allegedly attempting to forge the couple’s marriage and money laundering in excess of US$1 million.

Commissioner John Makamure of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Committee told VOA Studio 7 that Marry Chiwenga is currently locked up in a police cell in Harare.

Makamure says she is expected to appear in court tomorrow.

She allegedly attempted to forge a marriage certificate while her husband was on a deathbed in South Africa before he was airlifted to China for a five-month medical care.

More details to follow …

