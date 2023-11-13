WHO Chief: Gaza’s Largest Hospital is Not Functioning Anymore

Latest developments:

WHO director-general says Gaza’s largest hospital “is not functioning anymore.”

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Hamas blocking safe evacuation of patients from Gaza hospitals.

Four patients and a premature baby at Shifa Hospital die as generator runs out of fuel.

Thousands flee northern Gaza after strikes on its largest hospitals.

The latest death toll: 1,200 in Israel during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, 11,000 in Gaza, overwhelmingly women and children.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the Shifa medical center in Gaza “is not functioning as a hospital anymore” and the situation at Gaza’s largest hospital is “dire and perilous.”

The WHO chief said, “The constant gunfire and bombings’” around the hospital have "exacerbated the already critical circumstances."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday there’s no reason why patients at Gaza’s besieged Shifa hospital can’t be safely evacuated but contended that Hamas militants are “doing everything to keep them in harm’s way.”



The Israeli leader told CNN’s “State of the Union” show that 100 patients had been taken out of the hospital and that tens of thousands of Palestinians living in the immediate environs had moved safely out of the area along safe corridors heading south out of Gaza City.



But Israel-Hamas fighting continued near the hospital, Gaza’s largest, and the hospital’s director, Mohammad Abu Salmiya, said the facility was surrounded by the conflict.



White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News’ “Face the Nation” program that the United States “does not want to see firefights in hospitals where innocent people, patients receiving medical care, are caught in the crossfire and we've had active consultations with the Israeli Defense Forces on this.”



Some treatment of patients at the hospital has been suspended because of its diminished fuel supply, with two babies dying as a result and dozens more patients left at risk.



Netanyahu, without providing details, said Israel “just offered Shifa hospital the fuel,” but that “they refused it."



Meanwhile, Sullivan told U.S. news talk shows that the U.S. is “actively engaged” with Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials to free nearly 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, including nine Americans and a foreign national with U.S. employment rights.



Sullivan said President Joe Biden is “not going to rest until we achieve that deal so that every single one of those hostages can come home safely.”

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie was in Israel over the weekend. Christie is quoted as saying he will tell America “exactly” what he says he has seen there in a foreign policy speech he is scheduled to deliver Wednesday, he told CNN.



The U.S. State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke Saturday with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani about the war in Gaza, including about efforts to free the hostages.



Netanyahu told CNN, “We’re doing everything we can … and many things I can’t say” to free the hostages.



The Israeli leader continued to reject the U.S. proposal to have the Palestinian Authority run Gaza and the West Bank territory once the war ends.