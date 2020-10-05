White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for COVID-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she has tested positive for COVID-19.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms.” McEnany announced on Twitter.

She added that she had no knowledge of the positive test of Hope Hicks, an adviser to President Donald Trump, before holding a press briefing last Thursday. Hicks’ positive test was revealed Thursday evening.

Trump announced Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. He was later taken to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment.

McEnany said she will “begin the quarantine process” and continue to work remotely.