Zimbabwe Warriors Preparing for Crucial World Cup Game Against Ghana's Black Stars

The Warriors of Zimbabwe will start trooping into Ghana today ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifier against the Black Stars this Saturday following a good weekend outing.

Leading the pack of the first arrivals would be captain Knowledge Musona, who will hit the Accra soils this evening, after a weekend in which he grabbed a goal in his team’s 2-1 win over Al Taawoun.

France-based Marshal Munetsi of Stade Reims, who arrived in Harare over the weekend, will join the technical team and the locally-based players who will leave Harare tomorrow for the crucial tie.

The Ghana trip comes after a weekend in which members of the Warriors sparkled for their clubs with even defender Brendon Galloway scoring in his team’s 2-2 draw with Lincoln City.

The Warriors need to win this game if they still wish to participate in the World Cup.