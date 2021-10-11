Soccer Fans Say Ghana Black Stars Will Beat Disjointed Zimbabwe Warriors

Zimbabwe football followers have lost faith in their own beloved Warriors and believe their national soccer team will not stand its ground against Ghana’s Black Stars in tomorrow’s World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium.

This match comes after the Warriors were thrashed 3-1 a few days ago by Black Stars in their third 2022 World Cup qualifier at the Coastal International Stadium in Norman Mapeza’s first game in charge.

Mapeza was appointed interim coach after the Zimbabwe Football Association sacked under performing Zdravko Logarusic.

Former Dynamos coach, Lloyd Chigove, says the Black Stars would beat the Zimbabwe Warriors.

“Our team appears to be in disarray. I fear that we may lose the game.”

Soccer enthusiast, Colins Longwe, says the Warriors are facing an uphill battle as the Black Stars are good at home and away. “We are in trouble. We need a lot of fire power to defeat the Ghanaians.”

The Black Stars are already in Harare for the return leg of the World Cup 2022 qualifiers. The Zimbabwe Warriors are expected home sometime today.

Zimbabwe anchors Group G also featuring South Africa and Ethiopia.

Michael Kariati contributed to this article