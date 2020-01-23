Violence Erupts in South Africa As Locals Demand Removal of Foreigners After Gunning Down of Policeman

Violence has erupted in Diepsloot township north of Johannesburg where South Africans have blocked highways demanding that all undocumented foreigners should leave the country.

They are claiming that some foreigners recently killed a policeman and two community members.

The irate South Africans are conducting a door to door search of undocumented foreigners while stoning vehicles on highways.

A Zimbabwean allegedly shot and killed a policeman in the area amid concerns of increasing violence perpetrated by foreigners in the country.

Several South African newspapers report that 54-year-old Detective Captain Oupa Matjie was gunned down in Diepsloot a few days ago when he was investigating cases of murder.

Police have reportedly arrested some of the suspects.

More details to follow …