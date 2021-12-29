Maverick Football Administrator Ndumiso Gumede Dies

Highlanders president, Ndumiso Gumende, has died.

According to health officials at Mpilo Hospital, Gumede died an hour ago at the hospital where he was admitted for an undisclosed ailment.

Hospital authorities are expected to provide more details about his death today.

Gumede was a veteran football administrator, who once also help the position of ZIFA vice president.

He was involved in Highlanders affairs in the early 1970s before becoming the club’s chairperson and secretary general.

During his term, he spearheaded the purchasing of various club properties in the Zimbabwe’s second largest city, Bulawayo.

More details to follow …