US Senate Approves Aid Package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden called on U.S. lawmakers Tuesday to swiftly pass a $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, despite opposition in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

"I call on the speaker to let the full House speak its mind and not allow a minority of most extreme voices in the house to block this bill even from being voted on," Biden told reporters.

Earlier Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed the aid package by a 70-29 vote, with more than a dozen Republicans joining the majority Democrats in support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy quickly expressed gratitude, saying U.S. aid "helps to save human lives from Russian terror."

"American assistance brings just peace in Ukraine closer and restores global stability, resulting in increased security and prosperity for all Americans and all the free world," Zelenskyy said on X.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the measure is "one of the most historic and consequential bills passed [in] the Senate. A bill that so greatly impacts not just our national security, just the security of our allies, but also the security of democracy as we know it."

He pointed to the bipartisan support and expressed confidence that a vote in the House would bring a similar outcome.

House Republicans have tied objections to further Ukraine assistance with a push for action on security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday that the priority is to "secure America's own border before sending additional foreign aid around the world" and that the current Senate bill is "silent on the most pressing issue facing our country."

Senate Republicans last week blocked advancing a measure that included the foreign assistance along with provisions to tighten restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border to try to curb the flow of thousands of migrants from crossing into the United States each day.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump opposed the border measure as not tough enough, and Republican lawmakers followed his lead on the issue.

Some right-wing Republican lawmakers, many of them aligned with Trump, have also voiced increasing opposition to sending more aid to Ukraine for its fight against the Russian invasion, imperiling approval of the assistance even though most Democratic lawmakers are in favor.

"We have already given Ukraine more than $120 billion. This is more than enough money to secure every border in our country, unfortunately. But predictably, the $120 billion we've sent Ukraine has resulted in a yearslong stalemate that has cost hundreds of thousands of lives, both Ukrainian and Russian," Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville said on the Senate floor Monday.

In a "Dear Colleague" letter, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said, "Traditional Republicans must now put America first, and stand up to Pro-Putin extremists in the House who apparently want Russia to win. The American people deserve an up or down vote, and we will use every available legislative tool to get comprehensive national security legislation over the finish line."

U.S. defense officials voiced hope that House lawmakers will approve the supplemental aid package soon, noting that Ukraine's forces are "still in the fight of their life."

"Make no mistake — our allies and our adversaries are watching," said Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh, briefing reporters Tuesday.

"It's really important to send a message of resolve," she said. "As soon as we get this supplemental package passed in the House, they [Ukraine] will continue to see aid flowing to them."

U.S. and Western officials have said Kyiv's most urgent needs include air defenses and artillery.

But a report Tuesday from the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service raised concerns about how quickly the U.S. and its Western allies can supply Ukraine with what it needs.

"It is almost certain that Western ammunition deliveries to Ukraine in 2024 will not be able to keep pace with the supplies available for the Russian Armed Forces," the report warned. "Russia's advantage over Ukraine in terms of available artillery ammunition will likely continue to grow."

VOA's Jeff Seldin contributed to this report.