United States Offers Sympathy, Support for Cyclone Affected Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawli

The United States Department of State has issued a statement offering sympathies to people and communities affected by Cyclone Idai.

In the statement issued Wednesday, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino said, "the United States offers its heartfelt sympathies to those in Mozambique, Malawi, and Zimbabwe affected by Cyclone Idai and other recent flooding in southern Africa, in particular those who were injured and those who have lost loved ones."

The statement also offered assurances that the U.S. is providing assistance.

"In coordination with our partners, the United States is providing support to the relief efforts. Our embassies in each of these countries stand ready to provide consular services to any U.S. citizens who may have been affected."

The U.S. Embassy in Harare twitted that it is contributing on US$100, 000 as a start, towards assisting those affected by the cyclone.

"The U.S. Embassy is contributing an initial US$100,000 through @USAID to bring relief to victims of #Cycloneidai in Zim. Working with civil society partners to provide safe water, hygiene and sanitation svcs, & shelter to Zimbabweans in need."